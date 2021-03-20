Left Menu

IMF sees signs of stronger global recovery, but significant risks remain

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-03-2021 22:45 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 22:32 IST
IMF sees signs of stronger global recovery, but significant risks remain
IMF First Deputy Managing Director Geoffrey Okamoto said that in early April the Fund would update its January forecast for global growth of 5.5% to reflect additional fiscal stimulus spending in the United States, but gave no details. Image Credit: Wikipedia

The No. 2 official at the International Monetary Fund on Saturday pointed to emerging signs of a stronger global economic recovery but warned that significant risks remained, including the emergence of mutations of the coronavirus.

IMF First Deputy Managing Director Geoffrey Okamoto said that in early April the Fund would update its January forecast for global growth of 5.5% to reflect additional fiscal stimulus spending in the United States, but gave no details.

In a speech to the China Development Forum, Okamoto raised concerns about the growing divergence between advanced economies and emerging markets, with some 90 million people seen falling below the extreme poverty threshold since the pandemic began.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3’s filming undergoes in Herefordshire, know more in details!

Vampire Diaries: “I haven’t heard anything about a Season 9,” says Ian Somerhalder

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Yogi govt paid Rs 1.25 lakh crore to sugarcane farmers: BJP's western UP chief Mohit Beniwal

The Yogi Adityanath-led government has made payments worth Rs 1.25 lakh crore to sugarcane farmers in the last four years, BJPs western Uttar Pradesh chief Mohit Beniwal said here on Saturday.Beniwal made the claim during a programme held i...

2,587 new COVID cases in Punjab, highest in last 6 months

Punjab recorded over 2,500 more coronavirus cases on Saturday, the highest single-day spike in the past six months, while 38 more people died from the pathogen, the Health Department said.The active COVID-19 cases rose to 16,988 and 1,011 m...

WODC office not opened in region due to lack of consensus among member districts: Minister

The Odisha government Saturday said the WODC office could not be opened in the region due to lack of consensus among the member districts even as opposition BJP and Congress blamed the states BJD government for lacking the will to develop t...

India claim series 3-2 with 36-run win in 5th T20I

India defeated England by 36 runs in the fifth Twenty20 International to claim the series 3-2 here on Saturday.Rohit Sharmas blistering 64 off just 34 balls laid the foundation for Indias massive total of 224 for two.Skipper Virat Kohli con...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021