Science News Roundup: Russia postpones Soyuz-2.1a rocket launch to Sunday: RIA

Science News Roundup: Russia postpones Soyuz-2.1a rocket launch to Sunday: RIADevdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2021 02:32 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 02:27 IST
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.
Russia postpones Soyuz-2.1a rocket launch to Sunday: RIA
Russia has postponed the launch of its Soyuz-2.1a rocket to Sunday, state news agency RIA quoted Roscosmos space agency Director General Dmitry Rogozin as saying on Saturday. Rogozin said the decision to postpone from Saturday was made after a voltage spike ahead of the planned launch from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, RIA reported.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Baikonur
- Dmitry Rogozin
- Kazakhstan
ALSO READ
Russia reports 10,595 new COVID-19 cases, 368 deaths
North Macedonia approves Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for use against COVID-19
Russia scores points with vaccine diplomacy, but snags arise
MEDIA-Germany urges EU to engage with Russia on climate change - FT
Russian rights NGO disbands under 'foreign agent' pressure