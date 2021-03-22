Study reveals Galaxy Buds Pro could assist those with hearing impairments

Galaxy Buds Pro true wireless earbuds could assist those with hearing impairments - especially for those with mild and moderate loss - to better engage in conversations, according to new research conducted by Samsung Medical Center.

The study, published in Clinical and Experimental Otorhinolaryngology, a renowned scientific journal dedicated to ear, nose, and throat (ENT) research, assessed the efficacy of a hearing aid, a personal sound amplification product, and Galaxy Buds Pro, suggesting that the true wireless earbuds' Ambient Sound feature - that can amplify nearby sounds by up to 20 decibels - is effective in helping those with mild to moderate hearing loss to better hear sounds in their surroundings.

All three devices underwent three key tests:

electroacoustic assessment: to see if they met the key performance criteria for hearing aids: output sound pressure level, frequency range, equivalent input noise, and total harmonic distortion

sound amplification evaluation: to see if they adequately boosted sound

clinical performance evaluation: to investigate changes in individuals' hearing levels both with and without the devices, and their ability to recognize words and sentences

In the first test - electroacoustic assessment - Galaxy Buds Pro met each of the four criteria, indicating that the earbuds show comparable performance to hearing aids while in the sound amplification test, all showed an appropriate level of amplification.

In the clinical performance evaluation, Galaxy Buds Pro sufficiently amplified sound at the three frequencies of speech pitches - 1,000Hz, 2,000Hz and 6,000Hz - with more than 57 percent of participants reporting that earbuds were helpful in communicating in a quiet environment.

The study also discovered that, when wearing Galaxy Buds Pro, individuals were able to better understand spoken words, suggesting that along with hearing aids and personal sound amplification products, Galaxy Buds Pro could potentially provide communicative benefit for individuals with hearing loss.

"As we develop new products and services, we are mindful of how our technology can help people to defy barriers and do more. These findings reflect our ongoing commitment to creating innovations that enable everyone to better enjoy everyday experiences, and we plan to extend the test to more participants in the coming months," said Han-gil Moon, Master and Head of Advanced Audio Lab, Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics.