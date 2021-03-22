Left Menu

M1-StarHub JV selects Nokia to deploy 5G SA network across Singapore

While the Nokia CloudRAN solution will enable Antina to build a more agile business, meet new traffic demands, make better use of spectrum as well as optimize performance and mitigate costs, the CloudRAN technology is expected to provide Antina with the flexibility to meet customer demands in the evolving 5G era.

Antina, a joint venture formed by M1 and StarHub, has tapped Nokia to deploy the first 5G standalone (SA) Radio Access Network (RAN) Sharing network across Singapore. The telecom giant was selected following a competitive tender process.

"We look forward to supporting Antina in the deployment of a successful rollout of the 5G SA network in Singapore which aligns with the country's vision of creating a world-class 5G infrastructure. We hope other global markets considering making the move to 5G SA will take note of Antina's success," said Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks, Nokia.

In a press release on Monday, Nokia said that the commercial deployment of a 5G SA network will introduce compelling new use cases across entertainment, cloud gaming, transportation, education and healthcare and cater for the growing data demand in the South East Asian country.

Antina customers will benefit from a game-changing ultra-high-speed, low-latency and highly secure 5G SA network that will reduce complexity and increase cost efficiencies.

The partnership will see Nokia deploying its AirScale portfolio and CloudRAN solution to build the Radio Access Network (RAN) for the 5G SA infrastructure. The Finnish telecom giant will also supply 5G base stations and its small cells solution for indoor coverage, as well as other radio access products.

For secure network management, Antina will be leveraging Nokia's NetAct network management, CloudBand Application Manager and CloudBand Infrastructure Software

The 5G SA network deployment will support Singapore's digital economy and put the country at the forefront of 5G standalone technology in the region.

