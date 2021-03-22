Black Shark 4 launching tomorrow: Here's everything we know about upcoming series

The Black Shark 4 series - comprising the Black Shark 4 and its Pro variant - will be launching in China tomorrow, March 23. Ahead of the official release, the company has confirmed few details about the upcoming series.

Late last week, the company confirmed that the series will feature a 6.67-inch Samsung-made E4 AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a staggering 720Hz multi-finger touch sampling rate.

Now, the company has revealed that the Black Shark 4 series will be equipped with a 4,500mAh battery with support for 120W fast-charging technology that takes 5 minutes to deliver a 50% charge and fully charges the device within 15 minutes (via tipster Mukul Sharma).

Apart from this, the Black Shark 4 series is confirmed to come with a 3.5mm headphone jack and support for NFC and Hi-Fi sound. The Pro variant will feature an enhanced UFS 3.1+ storage.

The Black Shark 4 is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Mobile Platform while the Pro model will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC and both models will likely run on Android 11 OS.

In terms of optics, the Black Shark 4 series is tipped to house a 108MP Al triple camera at the back. On the front, there will be a tiny central punch-hole for the selfie camera.