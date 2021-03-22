Science News Roundup: Russia postpones Soyuz-2.1a rocket launch to Sunday: RIA

Left Menu

Updated: 22-03-2021 10:31 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 10:26 IST
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Russia postpones Soyuz-2.1a rocket launch to Sunday: RIA

Russia has postponed the launch of its Soyuz-2.1a rocket to Sunday, state news agency RIA quoted Roscosmos space agency Director General Dmitry Rogozin as saying on Saturday. Rogozin said the decision to postpone from Saturday was made after a voltage spike ahead of the planned launch from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, RIA reported.

