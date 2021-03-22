Honor Band 6 global launch teased: Details Inside!

At CES 2021, Honor announced that its latest fitness band - the Honor Band 6 - will hit global markets soon. Now, the company has started teasing the arrival of 'something big' via its official global Twitter account, suggesting that the Honor Band 6 is ready to land in global markets.

The Honor Band 6 was initially introduced in China in November 2020. As far as its India launch is concerned, the fitness band has already been certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website, so we can expect its India launch to take place on the same day as the global launch.

Honor Band 6: Specs and features

The Honor Band 6 has a big rectangular 1.47-inch AMOLED touch screen with 194 x 368-pixels resolution and a 2.5D curved glass on top. The band offers more than 100 watch faces and is water-resistant up to 50 meters.

The fitness band is backed by a 180mAh battery that is claimed to last up to 14 days on a single full charge and with fast magnetic charging support, the band is fully charged within 65 minutes.

On the health and fitness front, the Honor Band 6 supports 24/7 heart-rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, Female Cycle Tracker and sleep monitoring with over 200 personalized assessment suggestions to improve it. Additionally, the band has 10 pro sports modes including Walking, Cycling, Swimming, Rowing Machine and Elliptical Trainer, among others.

Other smart functions onboard the band include - incoming call notifications, remote camera and music control, message reminders, Find my Device, weather updates, idle alerts, OTA upgrades, to name a few.

The Honor Band 6 (non-NFC) is expected to be priced around Rs 2,500 in India and may be offered in Meteorite Black, Coral Pink and Grey color options.