Google payments chief quits after 15 years at company
"I remain very positive about Google's future but it's time for me to see if I can ride without training wheels," Sengupta, vice president, and general manager of payments and the 'Next Billion Users' initiative. He was also one of the key people behind the launch and success of Google Pay in India and helped the payment app's relaunch in the U.S. and Singapore.Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 22-03-2021 14:34 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 13:31 IST
Senior Google executive Caesar Sengupta, head of the tech giant's payment initiatives, said on Monday he was leaving the company next month, after 15 years. "I remain very positive about Google's future but it's time for me to see if I can ride without training wheels," Sengupta, vice president, and general manager of payments and the 'Next Billion Users' initiative.
He was also one of the key people behind the launch and success of Google Pay in India and helped the payment app's relaunch in the U.S. and Singapore. The payment facility is now used by over 150 million users in 30 countries. "My last day at Google will be April 30th. I haven't decided what I will start next," said Sengupta, who is based in Singapore.
"...Through his time at Google, Caesar has played a key role in starting, building, and leading initiatives such as ChromeOS, Next Billion Users, and Google Play. We are excited to see what he builds next and wish him the best in his new journey," a Google spokesperson said in an emailed statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
South Africa women opt to field against India in first ODI
COVID-19 case hits Indian boxers in Spanish tourney, three men pull out from final
Audi to launch electric e-tron range in India in next 2-3 months: Official
Cairn wants India to honour its word and pay $1.4 bn, shareholders to seek enforcement
Cricket-India combined empathy and 'kick in the backside' to best England