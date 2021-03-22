Left Menu

Facebook disables 1.3 billion fake accounts in Oct-Dec last year

Reuters | Updated: 22-03-2021 14:53 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 14:48 IST
Facebook Inc said on Monday it took down 1.3 billion fake accounts between October and December last year.

The company also removed more than 12 million pieces of content about COVID-19 and vaccines that global health experts flagged as misinformation, it said in a blog post. https://bit.ly/394arNi)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

