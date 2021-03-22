Amazon Fab Phones Fest March 2021: Irresistible offers on top smartphones

Amazon's Fab Phones Fest has commenced today with irresistible offers on popular budget, mid-range as well as premium smartphones. The sale will last until 25th March.

During the Fab Phones Fest, Amazon customers can avail exciting offers including up to 40% discount on smartphones and accessories, no-cost EMI options and exchange benefits as well as 10% savings with ICICI Bank Credit Cards and EMI transactions.

Here are some of the top Fab Phones Fest deals on popular smartphones:

Budget smartphones

Redmi 9 Prime - Rs 9,499 (4GB+64GB)

Display: 6.53-inch FHD+ | 19.5:9 aspect ratio

Processor: Mediatek Helio G80

Battery: 5020 mAh | 18W fast-charging

Camera: 13MP quad rear camera | 8MP Front

Samsung Galaxy M02 - Rs 6,999 (2GB+32GB)

Display: 6.5-inch HD+ LCD

Processor: MediaTek MT6739W

Battery: 5000mAH

Camera: 13MP+2MP dual rear camera | 5MP Front

Oppo A15 - Rs 9,990 (3GB+32GB)

Display: 6.52 inch HD+

Processor: MediaTek Helio P35

Battery: 4230mAH

Camera: 13MP triple rear camera | 5MP Front

Vivo Y11 - Rs 8,990 (3GB+32GB)

Display: 6.35-inch HD+

Processor: Snapdragon 439

Battery: 5000mAH

Camera: 13+12MP dual rear camera | 8MP front camera

Mid-range smartphones

Mi 10i 5G - Rs 21,999 (6GB+128GB)

Display: 6.67-inch FHD+ | 120Hz refersh rate

Processor: Snapdragon 750G

Battery: 4820 mAh | 33W fast-charging

Camera: 108MP quad rear camera | 16MP Front

Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G - Rs 25,990 (8GB+128GB)

Display: 6.43-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED

Processor: Mediatek Dimensity 800U 5G

Battery: 4310 mAh | 50W fast-charging

Camera: 48MP quad rear camera | 16MP Front

Oppo F17 - Rs 16,990 (6GB+128GB)

Display: 6.44 inch sAMOLED

Processor: Snapdragon 662

Battery: 4015mAH | 30W fast-charging

Camera: 16MP quad rear camera | 16MP Front

Vivo V20 2021 - Rs 24,990 (8GB+128GB)

Display: 6.44 inch FHD+ AMOLED

Processor: Snapdragon 730

Battery: 4000mAH | 33W fast-charging

Camera: 64MP triple rear camera | 44MP front

Vivo V20 SE - Rs19,990 (8GB+128GB)

Display: 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED

Processor: Snapdragon 665

Battery: 4100mAH | 33W fast-charging

Camera: 48MP triple rear cam | 32MP Front

Premium Smartphones

iPhone 11 Pro Max - Rs 94,900 (256GB)

Display: 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR OLED

Processor: A13 Bionic chip

Battery: 18W fast-charging | Wireless charging

Camera: 12MP triple rear camera | 12MP selfie-cam

iPhone 12 Mini - Rs 67,100 (64GB)

Display: 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR

Processor: A14 Bionic chip

Battery: up to 15hrs video playback | 20W or above fast-charging

Camera: 12MP dual-camera system | 12MP selfie-cam

OnePlus 8 Pro 5G - Rs 54,999 (8GB+128GB)

Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED | 120Hz

Processor: Snapdragon 865

Battery: 4510mAH | Warp charge 30T

Camera: 48MP quad rear camera | 16MP Font

Samsung Galaxy A72 - Rs 34,999 (8GB+128GB)

Display: 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED | 90Hz

Processor: Snapdragon 720G

Battery: 5000mAH | 25W fast-charging

Camera: 64MP quad rear camera | 32MP Front

MI 10T 5G - Rs 32,999 (6GB+128GB)

Display: 6.67-inch FHD+ LCD | 144Hz AdaptiveSync

Processor: Snapdragon 865

Battery: 5000mAH | 33W fast-charging

Camera: 64MP triple rear camera | 20MP Front

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE - Rs 40,998 (8GB+128GB)

Display: 6.5-inch dynamic AMOLED | 120Hz

Processor: Exynos 990

Battery: 4500mAH | 25W fast-charging

Camera: 12MP triple rear camera | 32MP Front

LG WING - Rs 59,990 (8GB+128GB)