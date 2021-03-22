Gujarat: Human skeleton found on police station compound

Remains of a human skeleton were found on the compound of a police station here in Gujarat during a clean-up drive, police said on Monday.

''On Sunday afternoon, when seized vehicles were being removed with the help of a crane at Khatodara police station compound, human skeletal remains were found,'' an official said, adding that the clean-up operation was undertaken after nearly two years.

The remains included a skull and lower parts of the skeleton, he said, adding they appear to be 3 to 4 years old.

A team of Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) is pressed into service, he said.

''Police have begun an investigation,'' the official added.

