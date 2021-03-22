Left Menu

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-03-2021 15:43 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 15:24 IST
Facebook says took down 1.3 billion fake accounts in Oct-Dec
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Facebook Inc said on Monday it took down 1.3 billion fake accounts between October and December and that it had over 35,000 people working on tackling misinformation on its platform.

The company also removed more than 12 million pieces of content about COVID-19 and vaccines that global health experts flagged as misinformation, it said in a blog https://bit.ly/394arNi post. False claims and conspiracies about the coronavirus vaccines have proliferated on social media platforms including Facebook and Twitter during the pandemic.

Facebook's disclosure of data on misinformation comes ahead of an inspection by the U.S. House Committee on Energy and Commerce into how technology platforms including Facebook are tackling misinformation.

