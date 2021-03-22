Left Menu

Nokia claims 5G speed record with Turk Telekom; reach over 4.5 Gbps on 5GNR

The trial utilized Nokia's AirScale 5G RAN solution on 26GHz mmWave spectrum, 800MHz bandwidth and a single user device. During the trial, Nokia's AirScale Base Station connected with a mobile device to transfer data across Turk Telekom's 26Ghz mmWave spectrum at a peak speed of 4.5 Gbps.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 22-03-2021 15:37 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 15:36 IST
Nokia claims 5G speed record with Turk Telekom; reach over 4.5 Gbps on 5GNR
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Nokia said Monday it has achieved a 5G speed record - over 4.5 Gbps - with its long-term partner Turk Telekom in the capital city of Ankara. The record is the first to be achieved on 5G New Radio (5GNR) only, the Finnish telecom giant said.

Commenting on the achievement, Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia, said, "This record speed achieved together with our long-term partner, shows that we are constantly refining and improving how we build and manage 5G networks, and this is in no small part thanks to the nearly 200 5G trials, live operator networks and private wireless deployments we have delivered globally."

The trial utilized Nokia's AirScale 5G RAN solution on 26GHz mmWave spectrum, 800MHz bandwidth and a single user device. During the trial, Nokia's AirScale Base Station connected with a mobile device to transfer data across Turk Telekom's 26Ghz mmWave spectrum at a peak speed of 4.5 Gbps.

The high speed will allow customers to enjoy VR/AR experiences, download 4K video content or games in a matter of seconds. Besides, the fast speeds will support enterprise and business use cases, including Industry 4.0 and digital transformation.

"During the trial, we solely used mmWave spectrum over the 5G test network which reached record speeds above 4.5 Gbps. Thanks to this technology, which provides numerous benefits for users and operators, we achieved the high speeds and large capacity targets promised by 5G," said Yusuf Kırac, Chief Technology Officer at Turk Telekom.

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

S.African business group calls for vaccine focus on elderly

A South African business lobby group called on Monday for the government to shift the emphasis on its vaccine program to target the elderly and vulnerable sooner, to prevent hospitals being overrun in the third wave of COVID-19 infections. ...

Boy gets trapped in rotary tiller, dies

Police are looking for five people after they secretly buried a 12-year-old boy killed after getting trapped in a rotary tiller attached with a tractor. Police have registered a case of culpable homicide against the five, three of whom are ...

Russia says U.S. rebuffal of Putin-Biden talks after killer allegation is a missed opportunity

Russia said on Monday that a U.S. refusal to organise live online talks between Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden after the U.S. president said he believed his Russian counterpart was a killer amounted to a serious missed opportunity.Putin said ...

Cong just like elephant, has one teeth to show off, other to chew: Nadda

BJP national president J P Nadda on Monday mocked the Congress, comparing it with an elephant having two sets of teeth - one to show off and another to chew.Addressing an election rally at Tingkhong in Dibrugarh district, Nadda also accused...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021