Nokia claims 5G speed record with Turk Telekom; reach over 4.5 Gbps on 5GNR

Nokia said Monday it has achieved a 5G speed record - over 4.5 Gbps - with its long-term partner Turk Telekom in the capital city of Ankara. The record is the first to be achieved on 5G New Radio (5GNR) only, the Finnish telecom giant said.

Commenting on the achievement, Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia, said, "This record speed achieved together with our long-term partner, shows that we are constantly refining and improving how we build and manage 5G networks, and this is in no small part thanks to the nearly 200 5G trials, live operator networks and private wireless deployments we have delivered globally."

The trial utilized Nokia's AirScale 5G RAN solution on 26GHz mmWave spectrum, 800MHz bandwidth and a single user device. During the trial, Nokia's AirScale Base Station connected with a mobile device to transfer data across Turk Telekom's 26Ghz mmWave spectrum at a peak speed of 4.5 Gbps.

The high speed will allow customers to enjoy VR/AR experiences, download 4K video content or games in a matter of seconds. Besides, the fast speeds will support enterprise and business use cases, including Industry 4.0 and digital transformation.

"During the trial, we solely used mmWave spectrum over the 5G test network which reached record speeds above 4.5 Gbps. Thanks to this technology, which provides numerous benefits for users and operators, we achieved the high speeds and large capacity targets promised by 5G," said Yusuf Kırac, Chief Technology Officer at Turk Telekom.