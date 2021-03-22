HDFC Bank’s “Mooh Band Rakho” Campaign Conducts 1,000 Workshops

Bank launched secure banking workshops in November 2020 Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India HDFC Bank's "Mooh Band Rakho" campaign about safe banking practices successfully conducted its 1,000th workshop this March. The bank had launched a 360-degree campaign in November 2020 to educate people about Cyber Frauds and Secure Banking ways to counter online fraud. The bank leveraged print and digital mediums to reach over 7 crore individuals. The general public appreciated the online leg of the campaign which allowed them to evangelize the message with artificial reality filters launched by the bank.

The workshops were conducted for a host of audiences ranging from Law Enforcement Agencies, Senior Citizens, Channel Partners, Housing Societies, and Educational Institutes. The campaign was widely endorsed by Police Officials, the National Payment Corporation of India, and ACI Worldwide. The bank took the campaign to all the regions of the country and extended the duration to over 100 days.

Advertisement

"The 1000-workshop milestone is important for us," said Mr. Prashant Mehra, Senior Executive Vice President, and Head – Credit Programme, Analytics, Risk Intelligence & Control, HDFC Bank. "This will help propagate best practices about safe banking to a wider audience. As a customer-centric bank, our goal is to provide the best and safest banking solutions to our customers. The participation from government authorities, officials from payment corporations and subject matter experts played an important role in enhancing the knowledge of all attendees." The National Cyber Security Coordinator Lt. General Rajesh Pant complimented the efforts made by HDFC Bank in spreading Cyber Security awareness through this campaign and advised that this should be a continuous practice in some form or other.

About HDFC BANK For information please log on to www.hdfcbank.com

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)