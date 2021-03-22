Left Menu

Google's VP Caesar Sengupta resigns

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2021 16:32 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 16:26 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Google

Tech giant Google's vice-president Caesar Sengupta is stepping down, after 15 years with the company.

During his tenure at Google, Sengupta played a key role in starting, building and leading initiatives such as ChromeOS, Next Billion Users and Google Pay, a company spokesperson said in a statement.

''After 15 years with Google, Caesar Sengupta has made a personal decision to leave the company and start something entrepreneurial outside of Google,'' the statement added. Sengupta has been Vice President and General Manager, Payments and Next Billion Users at Google. ''We are excited to see what he builds next and wish him the best in his new journey,'' the company added.

