Tarun Prabhu is Back with his #LifeKeLoche on MX Player’s Hey Prabhu 2

Rajat Barmecha reprises his role as Tarun Prabhu and the 10 episodic series goes live on 26th March Mumbai: 22nd March 2021 – Social media guru, perfect online presence, and a messed up entity offline: Tarun Prabhu with his happy go lucky attitude yet dysfunctional life slayed in Season 1 of MX Original Series Hey Prabhu. Amidst heightened anticipation, the trailer of its second season has dropped but the too-cool-for-school social media whiz has returned with 10X the problems. Tarun's OMG moments, be it with office lafdas, relationship dhokas, family lochaor his personal predicament was introduced to viewers through 4 mini trailers, and the domino effect of all of his #LifeKeLoche are knit together in the main trailer that will leave you saying – this is us! At some point in our life, we've all gone through one or more of these issues and it's sure to strike a chord with audiences across the country. This season of the fun and slice of life dramedy will see Tarun tackling a new reporting manager at the workplace, love complications, parental issues, and moving out for the first time, leaving everyone with only one thought - Hey Prabhu! Rajat Barmecha reprises his role as Tarun Prabhu this season and is supported by an ensemble cast starring Parul Gulati, Achint Kaur, Jasmeet Singh Bhatia, Sonyaa Ayodhya, Pryanca Talukdar, Rituraj Singh, Grusha Kapoor, Dev Dutt, Ashish Bhatia, Raj Bhansali, and Neha Panda. Talking about the second season of the show Rajat Barmecha says, "Tarun is a character that was really fun for me to build up. I've loved playing this social media whiz who remains a problematic boy, trying to grow up and match the expectations of his family but still remains immature. I think he is someone that everyone can relate to and that's great. This season is definitely going to be 10x the fun and drama!" Parul Gulati said, "No one tells you how hard it can be to be an adult, my own experiences have taught me that the pressure you face today is unparalleled and I'm glad to be a part of a show that isn't belittling the problems of the youth but normalizing it. I'm a person who strives for excellence in everything that I do and my character Arunima has a similar streak as well. She's looking for maturity in her relationship and Tarun just doesn't seem to keep up." Achint Kaur further added saying, "Hey Prabhu 2 speaks about issues everyone tackles at least once in their life, and playing boss lady Meeta has been a pleasure. This season sees her trying unsuccessfully to stay calm in the face of changing times and Tarun doesn't seem to be helping her cause. Shooting with Rajat and the other members of this crew has been delightful and I hope our offline camaraderie transfers to the screen and is appreciated by the viewers." Directed by Abhishek Dogra, all episodes of this lighthearted MX Original Series will stream for FREE, starting 26th March - only on MX Player.

Watch trailer now – http://bit.ly/Trailer_HeyPrabhu2 Download the App Now Web:https://www.mxplayer.in/ About MX Player is an entertainment super app that caters to over 200 million Monthly Active Users in India, integrating all forms of entertainment on one platform – including video playback, streaming video, music, and gaming. Defining "everytainment" for viewers with entertainment that suits every mood, it currently operates on an ad-supported model and hosts a wide library of over 2,00,000 hrs of premium content across 10 languages, including a critically acclaimed slate of MX Original/ Exclusives, movies, web series, TV shows, news and audio music. The app is available across Android, iOS, Web, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Android TV, and OnePlus TV amongst others. Having launched its gaming feature in February 2020, Games on MX Player has grown exponentially, and this tournament-style slew of hyper-casual mobile games is now available across its Android and iOS apps. From the stable of Times Internet (the digital venture of Times of India, India's largest media and entertainment group), MX Player has now spread its footprints across 12 markets including UAE, US, Canada, UK, Australia, New Zealand, Bangladesh, Nepal, Afghanistan, Srilanka, Maldives, and Bhutan. MX has further expanded its business with the launch of its short format video app MX TakaTak - a home-grown platform that offers a wide variety of short-form content and creation tools across genres that is home to the largest number of 21Mn+ digital influencers as well as MX ShareKaro that is an easy-to-use file sharing app with rapid transfer speed.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)