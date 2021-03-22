Left Menu

Trump to make big social media comeback with own platform: Advisor

Trump was initially locked out of his Twitter account for 12 hours in January after he called the people who stormed the US Capitol patriots.Trumps accounts were also suspended on Facebook, popular gaming platform Twitch and multimedia messaging app Snapchat.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-03-2021 17:21 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 17:21 IST
Donald Trump, who is banned from Twitter and Facebook, will make a major comeback on social media in probably about two or three months but this time with his own online platform, according to the former US president's political advisor.

Trump was banned from Twitter and Facebook following the US Capitol Hill riots on January 6 during which hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol building, leaving five people dead, including a police officer. Two tweets made by Trump, before the riots, were deemed as glorifying violence.

Speaking to Fox News on Sunday, Trump's communication and political advisor Jason Miller said the 74-year-old Republican leader will be ''returning to social media in probably about two or three months.'' Miller said the new online platform will attract ''tens of millions'' of new users and ''completely redefine the game.'' ''This is something that I think will be the hottest ticket in social media,'' Miller said. ''It's going to completely redefine the game, and everybody is going to be waiting and watching to see what President Trump does, but it will be his own platform,'' Miller told Fox News.

Miller said numerous companies had approached the former president to develop the new platform.

Before his ban from the two most popular social networking sites, Trump was an enthusiastic social media user, reaching out to millions of his followers daily on current topics. Trump was initially locked out of his Twitter account for 12 hours in January after he called the people who stormed the US Capitol ''patriots''.

Trump's accounts were also suspended on Facebook, popular gaming platform Twitch and multimedia messaging app Snapchat.

