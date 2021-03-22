Left Menu

Gold for Indian men's skeet team, women settle for silver

The India women topped the qualification with 341, ahead of Kazakhstans shooters, who aggregated 327.Indias men finished second in their qualification with an aggregate score of 503, behind Qatars 507 and ahead of Kazakhstans 501.

India won the gold medal in the men's skeet team event while the women settled for silver on the fourth competition day of the ISSF shooting World Cup here on Monday. The Indian team of Gurjoat Khangura, Mairaj Ahmad Khan, and Angad Vir Singh Bajwa beat Qatar's Nasser Al-Attiya, Ali Ahmed AO Al-Ishaq, and Rashid Hamad 6-2 on the shotgun range of the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range. In the women's final, India's Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Karttiki Singh Shaktawat, and Ganemat Sekhon won the silver medal after losing to Kazakhstan's Rinata Nassyrova, Olga Panarina, and Zoya Kravchenko 4-6 in the final. The Indian women topped the qualification with 341, ahead of Kazakhstan's shooters, who aggregated 327.

India's men finished second in their qualification with an aggregate score of 503, behind Qatar's 507 and ahead of Kazakhstan's 501.

