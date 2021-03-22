IBM launches 'call for code global challenge'

Tech giant IBM on Monday announced the launch of 2021 `Call for Code Global Challenge', inviting global software developers and innovators to combat climate change with open source-powered technology.

Now in its fourth year, the Call for Code initiative has grown to over 400,000 developers and problem solvers across 179 nations, and has generated more than fifteen thousand applications.

''Together with Call for Code Creator David Clark Cause, Charitable Partner United Nations Human Rights, and the Linux Foundation, IBM today announced the launch of the 2021 Call for Code Global Challenge,'' IBM said.

This year's competition invites world's software developers and innovators to combat climate change with open source-powered technology.

The diverse and like-minded global ecosystem of experts, companies, foundations, universities, and celebrities supporting Call for Code continues to expand, it added.

''In our first three years of Call for Code, we've consistently had more people participate from India than anywhere else. In recognition of this extraordinary engagement IBM has this year has added a standalone award of USD 5,000 for India,'' the company informed.

