Live captions in Google Meet for mobile now support four more languages

Google Meet mobile app users in the Asia Pacific or European regions can now enable live captions in four additional languages including French, German, Portuguese and Spanish (Spain and Latin America), the company said on Monday.

Up until now, Live captions in Spanish, French, German, and Portuguese were available to Meet web users and now the support is rolling out to Meet iOS and Android users.

Live captions in Google Meet can be used to view subtitles as everyone speaks during a video call. The feature can be helpful for users who may speak a different primary language, are in loud noisy environments, are deaf or hard of hearing, or have other disabilities that make listening difficult in a meeting.

While live captions are already available in English in all locations, Google Meet users in APAC and EU will now be able to use the feature in more languages. The support for additional languages is available to all Google Workspace customers, G Suite Basic and Business customers as well as to users with personal Google Accounts.

How to change caption language in Google Meet?

To change the caption language, follow these steps: