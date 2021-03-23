Tile’s Bluetooth finding tech comes to Fitbit Inspire 2

Fitbit has partnered with Tile to bring the latter's Bluetooth finding technology to Inspire 2 fitness tracker. The built-in technology will make it easier for users to keep track of their Fitbit Inspire 2.

Tile's finding technology and free mobile app make everything - nearby or far away - findable by connecting them to its global network of users. It offers trackers the ability to connect via Bluetooth (BLE), allowing the user to use a smartphone app to locate those trackers on demand.

Advertisement

"Tired of not being able to find your misplaced sleep and activity tracker? You can soon use Tile's finding technology to keep track of it via an easy-to-use app on your phone or tablet, so that you don't have this problem again," Fitbit wrote in a post on Monday.

Image Credit: Fitbit

To use the new finding feature, you need to update your Fitbit Inspire 2 with the latest software version and download the Tile mobile app. Then, open the Tile mobile app and tap the 'Find' button to locate your Inspire 2. If your tracker is within Bluetooth range and has sufficient battery life, then it will start vibrating.

However, if it is outside of the Bluetooth range, you can still see the last time and place it was updated on the map via the Tile mobile app. You can optionally tap into the Tile Network that spans 195 countries to assist you in finding your device. Just head over to the Tile app and tap "Notify When Found." Thereafter, each and every device running the Tile app can securely and anonymously help you find your lost Fitbit Inspire 2.

Besides, you can also use your tracker to find your misplaced phone. On your Fitbit Inspire 2, scroll until you see 'Find with Tile' and press down. Then, press "Find my phone". If your phone is in range and is connected with your Inspire 2, it will start vibrating and ringing, even in silent mode.