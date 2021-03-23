Left Menu

Google resolves Android app crash issue

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2021 16:49 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 16:37 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Google

Internet major Google on Tuesday said that it has resolved the app crash issue that Android users were experiencing. Several users on social media platforms complained that apps like Amazon, Gmail etc were crashing on their Android phones. ''We have resolved the issue with WebView that caused some apps on Android to crash for some users. Updating Android System WebView and Google Chrome via Google Play should now resolve the issue,'' Google spokesperson said. According to Statscounter, the Android operating system global mobile phone market has a 71.9 per cent market share.

