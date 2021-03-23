Google resolves Android app crash issue
Internet major Google on Tuesday said that it has resolved the app crash issue that Android users were experiencing. Several users on social media platforms complained that apps like Amazon, Gmail etc were crashing on their Android phones. ''We have resolved the issue with WebView that caused some apps on Android to crash for some users. Updating Android System WebView and Google Chrome via Google Play should now resolve the issue,'' Google spokesperson said. According to Statscounter, the Android operating system global mobile phone market has a 71.9 per cent market share.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
