Left Menu

Russia chides Twitter for slow deletion of banned content

Moscow said earlier this month it had slowed the speed of U.S.-based Twitter inside Russia and on March 16 threatened to ban the social media service outright in a month over content from child pornography to drug abuse. With Twitter widely used in Russia by government opponents, including Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and his allies, Twitter said at the time it was worried about free speech and denied that it let its platform be used to promote illegal behaviour.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 23-03-2021 17:02 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 16:57 IST
Russia chides Twitter for slow deletion of banned content
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Russia's communications watchdog accused Twitter on Tuesday of deleting banned content too slowly in the latest dispute between a major government and Big Tech. Moscow said earlier this month it had slowed the speed of U.S.-based Twitter inside Russia and on March 16 threatened to ban the social media service outright in a month over content from child pornography to drug abuse.

With Twitter widely used in Russia by government opponents, including Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and his allies, Twitter said at the time it was worried about free speech and denied that it let its platform be used to promote illegal behaviour. The watchdog, Roskomnadzor, said in a statement that Twitter was too slow in tackling illegal posts.

"The rate at which the social network is removing banned information is unsatisfactory," it said. "Two thirds of material that is harmful for children remains available on Twitter." The watchdog said it was unacceptable to see new posts containing child pornography, suicide propaganda and information about drug use and distribution appearing on Twitter.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Major social media companies have been embroiled in an increasing number of disputes around the globe, from China to India and Australia, as governments seek to curb their power.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Money Heist Season 5: J Gómez Santander comments on spin-off’s possibility

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Ghislaine Maxwell loses third bid for bailA U.S. judge on Monday rejected Ghislaine Maxwells third request for bail, after the British socialite had offered to renounce her British and Fr...

Ganja peddlers held in Mangaluru

Two ganja peddlers, who were waiting to sell the drug at a public place at Nittur in Udupi district, have been arrested, police said on Tuesday.Around 150 gm of ganja worth Rs 4,500, two mobile phones and Rs 720 were seized from their posse...

22 AIIMS in different phases of development across country: Govt

Twenty-two AIIMS are in different phases of development across the country, the government informed Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.Replying to supplementaries during the Question Hour, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said in 2003, there was only one ...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Musk says SpaceX to land Starship rockets on Mars well before 2030Elon Musks SpaceX will be landing its Starship rockets on Mars well before 2030, the billionaire entrepreneur said in a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021