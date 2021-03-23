Left Menu

Sanjay Dhotre releases Commemorative Postage Stamp on 100 Years to Odisha

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 18:34 IST
Shri Dhotre also spoke about the significance of the ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ initiative which was launched under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. Image Credit: Twitter(@SanjayDhotreMP)

Shri Sanjay Dhotre, Minister of State for Education, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology digitally released a Commemorative Postage Stamp on 100 Years of First Visit of Mahatma Gandhi to Odisha. Public Function in this regard was organised at Swaraj Ashram, Cuttack, Odisha. Shri Bhartruhari Mahtab, Member of Parliament, Cuttack, Odisha, Shri Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi, Minister, Odia Language, Tourism & Culture, Government of Odisha and Senior Officers of Department of Posts attended the function.

This Commemorative Postage Stamp celebrates an important event of Indian History which is the first visit of Mahatma Gandhi to Odisha on 23rd March 1921. It energized the Non-Cooperation movement and strengthened the cause of the freedom struggle. During the visit of Mahatma Gandhi, a large section of youth participated in the movement and women folk regularly spun Charkha and propagated the use of Khadi. Clothes of foreign origin were abandoned. Such was the magical presence of Mahatma Gandhi that Odisha woke up from slumber and plunged itself into the national movement.

Shri Dhotre also spoke about the significance of the 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' initiative which was launched under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. He said that through this initiative, various states and UTs are paired with each other like Maharashtra & Odisha, Goa & Jharkhand, Delhi & Sikkim and so on. This is done so that they can exchange, learn and appreciate each other's culture, language, literature, dance art and many other aspects. This will ultimately strengthen the bond of India as a nation. And today's function will definitely a step in this direction.

The stamp issued today is an inspiration to youth, women, intelligentsia and common folk. The society of today may not be able to comprehend the challenges that the society had faced a hundred years ago in colonial rule.

The First Day Cover of the Commemorative Postage Stamp portrays the Swaraj Ashram at Cuttack, where Mahatma Gandhi stayed during his first visit to Odisha on 23rd March 1921.

The Commemorative Postage Stamp, First Day Cover (FDC) and Information Brochure would be available for sale at 76 Philatelic Bureaux situated in every corner of the country as well as can be ordered online via e-postoffice (Visit: https://www.epostoffice.gov.in/).

(With Inputs from PIB)

