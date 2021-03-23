Left Menu

Prince Harry to be chief impact officer at mental health firm BetterUp

Last month, the employee coaching service provider raised $125 million, taking its valuation to $1.73 billion. The Wall Street Journal first reported the news of Harry's new role.

Reuters | Updated: 23-03-2021 20:33 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 20:32 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia

Britain's Prince Harry will become the first chief impact officer of BetterUp Inc, a San Francisco-based firm that provides employee coaching and mental health assistance, the company said on Tuesday. The move comes about a month after Buckingham Palace announced Harry, Queen Elizabeth's grandson, and his American wife Meghan had made a final split with the royal family, and would not be returning as working members and would lose their patronages.

Earlier this month, the couple featured on Oprah Winfrey's television interview, in which Meghan accused Britain's royal family of racism and Harry claimed they had cut him and his wife off financially. In his new role at BetterUp, Harry will focus on driving advocacy and awareness for mental fitness, diversify Betterup's community of coaches and customers through strategic planning, among others, the company said https://www.betterup.com/en-us/resources/blog/prince-harry-chief-impact-officer#why-i%E2%80%99m-joining-betterup.

Founded in 2013, BetterUp provides mobile-based coaching, counseling and mentorship programs for employees at more than 300 businesses including Chevron, Snap Inc and AT&T's Warner Media. Last month, the employee coaching service provider raised $125 million, taking its valuation to $1.73 billion.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the news of Harry's new role.

