Left Menu

Prince Harry joins coaching startup as chief impact officer

Prince Harry has joined the corporate world as employee coaching and mental health firm BetterUp Incs Chief Impact Officer.Financial terms of his employment were undisclosed.BetterUp, based in San Francisco, works with employees from companies including Mars, AB InBev and LinkedIn on coaching and mental health services.BetterUp CEO Alexi Robichaux said the Duke of Sussex is a good fit for the company because of his model of inspiration and impact through action.

PTI | London | Updated: 23-03-2021 22:52 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 22:48 IST
Prince Harry joins coaching startup as chief impact officer
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr

Prince Harry has joined the corporate world as employee coaching and mental health firm BetterUp Inc's Chief Impact Officer.

Financial terms of his employment were undisclosed.

BetterUp, based in San Francisco, works with employees from companies including Mars, AB InBev and LinkedIn on coaching and mental health services.

BetterUp CEO Alexi Robichaux said the Duke of Sussex is a good fit for the company because of "his model of inspiration and impact through action''. Robichaux cited Harry's efforts founding the Invictus Games, which gives sick and injured military personnel and veterans the opportunity to compete in sports, and founding Sentebale, an Africa-based charity supporting young people affected by HIV.

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, have been working on detangling their lives from the British royal family and are living in California. They signed a deal to create content for Netflix and are creating podcasts for Spotify.

In a blog post, Harry said he is joining BetterUp because he believes in the company's mission of being proactive about mental health.

"Being attuned with your mind, and having a support structure around you, are critical to finding your own version of peak performance,'' he wrote.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

Google Chat gets revamped UI on the web, similar to that in Gmail

New options added to customize notifications in Google Chat, Chat in Gmail

Live captions in Google Meet for mobile now support four more languages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Top Swiss court partially reverses freeze on Angolan tycoon's $900 mln fortune

Switzerlands top court this month partially ruled against a freeze on 900 million belonging to a jailed Angolan businessman, citing insufficient evidence for money laundering alleged by prosecutors.The ruling reverses part of one of the lar...

Canada judge rejects Huawei CFO's request to add evidence in U.S. extradition

A Canadian judge has rejected Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhous request to add more evidence in her U.S. extradition case, according to a ruling released on Monday. Meng, 49, was arrested at Vancouver International Airport in Dec...

3 Russian bomber pilots killed by ejection system glitch

Three members of a Russian bombers air crew died Tuesday when their ejection seats accidentally activated during preflight checks, the military said. The Russian Defense Ministry said the incident happened at an airbase in the Kaluga region...

Soccer-Canada ready to take first steps on long road to World Cup

Bayern Munichs Alphonso Davies is the stand-out talent in a Canada squad that takes its first steps on the long road to the 2022 Qatar World Cup this week with CONCACAF region qualifying games against Bermuda and Cayman Islands. Assembling ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021