Google Workspace Frontline edition launched for frontline workers

Google on Tuesday announced the availability of Workspace Frontline, a custom solution that includes collaboration and communication tools designed specifically for frontline workers, as well as business-grade support and security features.

The Frontline edition is available for both new and all existing customers. It can be purchased through Sales and resellers and customers an upgrade later to a different Google Workspace edition.

"Google Workspace Frontline can help open up communication and collaboration channels between frontline workers and corporate teams in a way that's safe and secure, even from their own personal devices," Google said.

Google Workspace Frontline edition provides access to collaborative apps including:

Gmail: Send and receive mail using your professional address

Meet: Join secure video meetings from their laptop or other devices (up to 100 participants)

Calendar: Share calendars to easily schedule meetings and events

Docs: Collaborate in real-time on online documents, spreadsheets, and presentations

Drive: Store and back up files securely in the cloud with 2 GB storage per user and the ability to view content in shared drives

Chat: Communicate in groups or one-on-one, with text and rich media

Additionally, Frontline edition customers get access to Google Sheets, Slides and Sites. Besides, this edition also offers business-grade support and security features like advanced endpoint management, which enables admins to require strong mobile passcodes, set up work profiles for Android devices, manage Android and iOS apps, and wipe devices remotely if needed.