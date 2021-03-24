Left Menu

TSMC shares slide even as Taiwan plays down Intel expansion

It is hugely profitable thanks to its gold standard foundry technology, with a gross profit margin of more than 50%, and plans record capital spending on the production and development of advanced chips of between $25 billion-$28 billion this year, as much as 60% higher than the amount it spent in 2020. TSMC's shares have gained almost 10% so far this year, giving it a market value of about $542 billion.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) shares fell nearly 4% on Wednesday after Intel Corp announced a $20 billion plan to expand its advanced chip manufacturing capacity, even as Taiwan's economy minister sought to downplay the impact.

Intel said on Tuesday it will build two factories in Arizona and open its plants to outside customers, directly challenging the two other companies in the world that can make the most advanced chips - TSMC and South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd. Shares in TSMC, the world's largest contract chip manufacturer with clients including Apple Inc and Qualcomm Inc, fell as much as 3.9% on Wednesday morning, compared with a drop of around 1% on the broader market .

TSMC announced plans in May to build a $12 billion factory in Arizona, in an apparent win by the then-Trump administration in its push to wrestle global tech supply chains back from China. Taiwan Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua said Intel's plan was "not a challenge" to the island's formidable semiconductor industry.

"First of all I believe that our whole semiconductor ecosystem is very good, and secondly our manufacturers are awesome, and are continually advancing their technology," she said. Wang said she would be happy to see Taiwan-U.S. cooperation on semiconductors "but of course we still hope they can increase their investment in Taiwan".

The move by Intel's new Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger aims to restore Intel's reputation after manufacturing stumbles sent shares plunging last year. TSMC, like other technology firms, has benefited from the work-and-study-from-home trend globally during the COVID-19 pandemic, as people rushed to buy laptops, tablets and other equipment.

In January it posted its best-ever quarterly profit, for the fourth quarter of last year, and hiked revenue and capital spending estimates to record levels as it forecast "multiple years of growth opportunities". It is hugely profitable thanks to its gold standard foundry technology, with a gross profit margin of more than 50%, and plans record capital spending on the production and development of advanced chips of between $25 billion-$28 billion this year, as much as 60% higher than the amount it spent in 2020.

TSMC's shares have gained almost 10% so far this year, giving it a market value of about $542 billion.

