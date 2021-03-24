Left Menu

Our additional inclusion in the Department for International Trades First 100 UK Digital Health Companies Playbook, for fast-evolving and pioneering Digital Health companies ready to go global, is a testament to this. Siva Ramamoorthy, the Consultant, Feedback India Growth Market, added Bleep is a world-leading innovator in enabling better, amplified usage of medical imaging.

24-03-2021
Feedback plc: International expansion with appointment of two industry specialists in India
Feedback plc (AIM: FDBK, ''Feedback'' or the ''Company''), the specialist medical imaging technology company, confirms the appointment of two leading industry specialists in India, Siva Ramamoorthy and Dr. Venkat Ramana Sudigali. Their focus will be to evaluate the potential prospects for Bleep, the Company's flagship clinical communications platform, in the large and growing Indian health care market, which is projected to grow to US$ 372 billion by 20221.

Dr. Tom Oakley, CEO of Feedback, said: ''We welcome Siva and Venkat to Feedback as we look to explore opportunities in our first international market. Siva will lead our India business development activities and Venkat, a Consultant Radiologist, and digital innovator is our clinical consultant and tech evangelist. Their insight will be invaluable as we look to build a strong and long-term presence in this burgeoning market. The government in India has highlighted the need for digital innovation through its National Digital Health Mission announced last year, which targets giving every Indian citizen a unique health ID and digitized health record and is a key priority for healthcare providers in India. Equally, the burgeoning private market is an area where we see significant growth opportunities.

''Bleepa is a CE-marked medical communications platform, built around specific patient episodes that enables the sharing of clinical-grade medical images and dialogue between clinicians using personal devices. This flexibility is ideally suited to the hub and spoke hospital system in India, enabling remote but secure communications between clinicians and their colleagues. With a population of 1.38 billion people, access to centers of excellence in the four major cities is challenging, and we believe that Bleepa can provide the vital digital link between these centers of excellence and regional or even mobile care units. Our additional inclusion in the Department for International Trade's First 100 UK Digital Health Companies Playbook, for fast-evolving and pioneering Digital Health companies ready to go global, is testament to this.'' Siva Ramamoorthy, a Consultant, Feedback India Growth Market, added: ''Bleepa is a world-leading innovator in enabling better, amplified usage of medical imaging. Bleepa enables greater effectiveness in patient care through better use of medical imaging, secure annotation and discussion, and by enabling remote working. India is a world leader in health care delivery. We are excited to bring Bleepa's innovative solutions into the Indian marketplace.'' Dr. Venkat Ramana Sudigali, Clinical Adviser, Feedback India Growth market, commented: ''Bleepa is a medical communications tool developed by a talented group of professionals many of whom have experience in the NHS, one of the best public healthcare systems in the world. The Indian healthcare system has been growing exponentially over the past few years, with world-class service now available in many parts of the country. Bleepa's goal is the betterment of patient care and safety and improving access to high-quality care. Having been a consultant to several health-tech firms, I feel Bleepa is an innovative model that delivers simple, easy-to-use tool for many healthcare providers helping in communication, monitoring, referrals, and learning, which will be extremely useful in the Indian healthcare system.'' Siva Ramamoorthy joins Feedback as Consultant, India Growth Market. Siva is a successful entrepreneur and global start-up mentor and has worked in two successful start-ups in global roles. He led the Indian operations of Ephicacy Lifescience Analytics, a successful young company in statistics/AI/ analytics in health care, and has held senior corporate roles in Intel, VMware in the US and India. He has also led marketing for Tejas Networks, a US/India tech company/start-up that was listed on the National Stock Exchange of India in 2017.

Siva holds an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University, USA, and an MS in Computer Science from the University of Kentucky.

Dr. Venkat Ramana Sudigali is a Consultant Radiologist with two decades of experience in the UK NHS and expertise in CT, MRI, and Emergency Radiology. Having qualified in renowned institutions in Bristol and Leicester with FRCR and CCT, he worked as an NHS Consultant for several years before moving to India, as a founder-director of Excell Hospital, Hyderabad. He continues to work as a Consultant for the UK NHS and Ireland.

Venkat is an Ambassador of the Royal College of Radiologists to India and is involved in extensive collaborative work to develop and establish partnerships in healthcare, academics, workforce, technology, and innovation. With an Executive MBA in Advanced Healthcare Management at ISB, affiliated to Harvard and London Business School, he is also a consultant/advisor for several health tech start-ups, companies & organizations, and has a passion for building world-class partnerships across the globe as a healthcare innovator-entrepreneur.

1 https://www.gov.uk/government/organisations/department-for-international-trade/about-our-services Notes to editors Feedback plc (AIM: FDBK) is a medical imaging technology business. Its core product, Bleepa, is a revolutionary medical imaging communications app, providing an easy-to-use, high-quality tool to enable remote and secure communications between front-line clinicians and teams. Importantly, it is the only CE-marked medical imaging communications platform on the NHSx clinical communications tools framework. Bleepa has unparalleled functionality for everyday practice and can be accessed from any internet-connected device, enabling control of patient cases when on the go.

Its highly scalable Software as a Service (''SaaS'') based revenue model will provide increasing levels of visibility as the Company grows its customer base. With a growing distribution base and technology in place, the focus is on leveraging key relationships to drive sales both in the UK and internationally to all forms of care facilitators. As a fully certified medical device, Bleepa aims to disrupt the medical imaging communications market and, importantly, increase the accuracy and speed of diagnosis.

