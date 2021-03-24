Left Menu

Musk says Tesla vehicles can now be bought using bitcoin

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 24-03-2021 13:15 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 12:52 IST
Musk says Tesla vehicles can now be bought using bitcoin
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

Tesla Inc chief Elon Musk said on Wednesday that a Tesla vehicle can now be bought using bitcoin and the option will be available outside the United States later this year.

"You can now buy a Tesla with bitcoin," he tweeted https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1374617643446063105 on Wednesday. "Bitcoin paid to Tesla will be retained as Bitcoin, not converted to fiat currency." Last month, Tesla revealed it had purchased $1.5 billion of bitcoin and would soon accept it as a form of payment for cars, sending the price of the world's most popular cryptocurrency soaring.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

