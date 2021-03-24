Chrome v90 makes HTTPS the default protocol for faster, secure navigation
Google Chrome's address bar will now use HTTPS, as the default protocol for navigation, resulting in improved security and privacy as well as improvements in the initial loading speed of sites that support the HTTPS protocol.
For sites that don't yet support HTTPS, Chrome will fall back to HTTP when the HTTPS attempt fails. This includes certificate errors, such as name mismatch or untrusted self-signed certificate, or connection errors such as DNS resolution failure.
HTTPS is an encrypted HTTP connection that helps users securely connect their browser or app with the websites they visit. It protects against eavesdroppers, man-in-the-middle attacks, and hijackers who attempt to spoof a trusted website.
"HTTPS protects users by encrypting traffic sent over the network, so that sensitive information users enter on websites cannot be intercepted or modified by attackers or eavesdroppers. Chrome is invested in ensuring that HTTPS is the default protocol for the web, and this change is one more step towards ensuring Chrome always uses secure connections by default," Google said.
Initially, the change is rolling out on Chrome Desktop and Chrome for Android in version 90, with a release for Chrome on iOS following soon after.
