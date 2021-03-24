Left Menu

US STOCKS-Futures rise ahead of March business surveys; Intel shines

U.S. stock index futures rose on Wednesday as Intel's shares surged on plans to expand advanced chip making capacity, while investors looked to business surveys for March and another day of testimonies from the top two U.S. economic officials. The chipmaker's shares jumped about 5.7% as it announced plans to spend as much as $20 billion to build two factories in Arizona and open its factories to outside customers.

Reuters | Updated: 24-03-2021 16:30 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 16:30 IST
US STOCKS-Futures rise ahead of March business surveys; Intel shines

U.S. stock index futures rose on Wednesday as Intel's shares surged on plans to expand advanced chip making capacity, while investors looked to business surveys for March and another day of testimonies from the top two U.S. economic officials.

The chipmaker's shares jumped about 5.7% as it announced plans to spend as much as $20 billion to build two factories in Arizona and open its factories to outside customers. U.S.-listed shares of rival Taiwan Semiconductor dropped 2.6%, while semiconductor equipment makers Lam Research Corp, Applied Materials Inc and ASML Holding gained between 4.4% and 5.7%.

Wall Street's main indexes stumbled on Tuesday, weighed down by concerns about the cost of infrastructure spending and potential tax hikes to pay for President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion relief bill. U.S. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will resume their Congressional hearings later in the day.

Economy-linked energy and banks stocks have come under pressure recently as investors booked profits after a sharp rally on recovery hopes and moved into beaten-down technology and growth names that were hit by elevated bond yields. Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc, Apple Inc , Microsoft Corp and Amazon.com Inc rose between 0.6% and 0.7%.

At 6:30 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were up 96 points, or 0.3%, S&P 500 E-minis were up 14 points, or 0.36% and Nasdaq 100 E-minis were up 100.75 points, or 0.77%. Bitcoin gained about 4% as Tesla Inc chief Elon Musk said the company's electric vehicles can now be bought using bitcoin and the option will be available outside the United States later this year.

Tesla's shares advanced about 1.6%. GameStop Corp dropped 13% after the video game retailer said it may sell new shares as the company that led the Reddit rally of "meme stocks" looks to take advantage of a more than 800% surge in its stock price since January.

Energy stocks Exxon Mobil, Chevron Corp, Schlumberger NV, Occidental Petroleum and Marathon Oil were up between 1% and 4.2%, as crude prices rebounded from a 6% fall in the last session. IHS Markit's flash reading at 9:45 a.m ET is likely to show business activity in the manufacturing and services sectors improved in March from the prior month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

Live captions in Google Meet for mobile now support four more languages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Singapore expands COVID-19 vaccinations to younger age group

Singapore said on Wednesday it has opened up its COVID-19 immunisation drive to a younger age group, after more than half of its elderly population signed up for or received their vaccinations. Residents aged 45 to 59 years can now register...

3 die in quake in China's Xinjiang: Report

At least three people have died in a 5.4-magnitude earthquake that jolted Aksu Prefecture in northwest Chinas Xinjiang on early Wednesday morning. Houses of 65 households were damaged to varying degrees, according to the regional emergency ...

Anupam Rasayan makes tepid market debut; close with over 6 pc discount

Shares of specialty chemicals company Anupam Rasayan India made a weak market debut on Wednesday and closed with a decline of over 6 percent, against its issue price of Rs 555.It listed at Rs 534.70, a discount of 3.65 percent from the issu...

Vaccinated Ukrainian servicewoman had chronic disease, died of cardiovascular failure

A Ukrainian servicewoman who died after receiving AstraZenecas CoviShield vaccine suffered from chronic heart disease and had died of acute cardiovascular failure, the Heath Ministry said on Wednesday.The ministry earlier urged the public n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021