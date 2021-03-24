Left Menu

After months of waiting, Honor Band 6 is now available globally via AliExpress

The Honor Band 6 supports SpO2 (blood oxygen level) monitoring, 24/7 real-time continuous heart rate monitoring with alerts for abnormal heart rates, stress tracking and guided breathing exercises, sleep tracking with personalized assessments and suggestions to improve its quality. It also supports female cycle tracking and allows female users to see their upcoming estimated fertile window.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2021 18:16 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 16:45 IST
After months of waiting, Honor Band 6 is now available globally via AliExpress
Honor Band 6.

After months of waiting, the Honor Band 6 has been finally launched in global markets. The latest fitness band from Honor will be available for purchase starting March 28th via AliExpress and starting from April, it will be available from local HiHonor online stores too.

The Honor Band 6 carries a price tag of EUR49.90 (approx. Rs 4,300) and comes in three color options - Coral Pink, Meteorite Black, and Sandstone Gray.

Design and display

The Honor Band 6 sports a large 1.47-inch AMOLED display, 148% more display area than offered by its predecessor. The band is encased in a 2.5D curved glass screen with an anti-fingerprint coating and comes with silicone rubber straps.

The Honor logo is placed on the left-hand side while the right side features a red line button. The Honor Band 6 is water-resistant up to 50 meters.

Fitness tracking and health monitoring features

The Honor Band 6 supports SpO2 (blood oxygen level) monitoring, 24/7 real-time continuous heart rate monitoring with alerts for abnormal heart rates, stress tracking and guided breathing exercises, sleep tracking with personalized assessments and suggestions to improve its quality. It also supports female cycle tracking and allows female users to see their upcoming estimated fertile window.

Besides, the band supports 10 workout modes including running, walking, cycling, swimming, elliptical, rower and free training and provides comprehensive real-time data to help users track their performance.

Battery life

The Honor Band 6 can last up to 14 days under typical usage conditions and 10 days in heavy-usage situations on a single charge. It supports magnetic fast charging technology that offers a 3-day usage time with only 10 minutes of charge.

Apart from this, the Honor Band 6 comes with other smart features such as music playback control, notifications for calls or messages, weather forecasts, remote shutter, among others.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

HaiKyuu!! Season 5: Hinata will learn Volleyball at Karasuno High School

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon's Hezbollah parliamentary bloc urges cabinet formation

Lebanons Hezbollah parliamentary bloc said on Wednesday a new cabinet was necessary to pull the country out of its current financial crisis.The group also said Lebanon needed transparency and cooperation between its leaders and to form a go...

Up to China to make good on trade promises with EU, U.S.'s Blinken says

The European Union is one of the United States closest partners and it is up to China to make good on its promises to the bloc to open up its economy to Europe, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.The EU and China signe...

Blatter banned by FIFA a 2nd time for financial wrongdoing

Sepp Blatter was banned for a second time by FIFA on Wednesday for financial wrongdoing, seven months before the 85-year-old former presidents first ban expires.Blatter has recently been in poor health and was put in an induced coma for one...

Par panel raises concern over lax attitude of states in implementing rules of 'Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act'

A majority of the stateUT governments have so far shown a lax and nonchalant attitude towards the implementation of rules related to the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act, 2019, a parliamentary panel noted.The tardy pace of impleme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021