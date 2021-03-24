Left Menu

Honor Band 6 launched globally; first sale set for 28th March

The Honor Band 6 supports SpO2 (blood oxygen level) monitoring, 24/7 real-time continuous heart rate monitoring with alerts for abnormal heart rates, stress tracking and guided breathing exercises, sleep tracking with personalized assessments and suggestions to improve its quality. It also supports female cycle tracking and allows female users to see their upcoming estimated fertile window.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2021 16:56 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 16:45 IST
Honor Band 6.

After months of wait, the Honor Band 6 has been finally launched in global markets. The latest fitness band from Honor will be available for purchase starting March 28th via AliExpress and starting from April, it will be available from local HiHonor online stores too.

The Honor Band 6 carries a price tag of EUR49.90 (approx. Rs 4,300) and comes in three color options - Coral Pink, Meteorite Black, and Sandstone Gray.

Design and display

The Honor Band 6 sports a large 1.47-inch AMOLED display, 148% more display area than offered by its predecessor. The band is encased in a 2.5D curved glass screen with an anti-fingerprint coating and comes with silicone rubber straps.

The Honor logo is placed on the left-hand side while the right side features a red line button. The Honor Band 6 is water-resistant up to 50 meters.

Fitness tracking and health monitoring features

Besides, the band supports 10 workout modes including running, walking, cycling, swimming, elliptical, rower and free training and provides comprehensive real-time data to help users track their performance.

Battery life

The Honor Band 6 can last up to 14 days under typical usage conditions and 10 days in heavy-usage situations on a single charge. It supports magnetic fast charging technology that offers a 3-day usage time with only 10 minutes of charge.

Apart from this, the Honor Band 6 comes with other smart features such as music playback control, notifications for calls or messages, weather forecasts, remote shutter, among others.

