Left Menu

Rummy Culture Launches New Campaign With Indian Sports Legends

Bangalore, Karnataka, India Business Wire India Rummy Culture, Indias fastest-growing online rummy platform, from the house of Gameskraft, providing best-in-class gaming experience introduces its marquee campaign Champions yahanbhibantehain, Rummy Culture, Champions ka culture with sporting legends in a bid to promote champions in rummy.The new campaign Champions yahan bhi bante hain, Rummy Culture, Champions ka culture aimed at breaking the taboo and myth that surrounds rummy as a game.

PTI | Bangalore | Updated: 24-03-2021 17:07 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 16:56 IST
Rummy Culture Launches New Campaign With Indian Sports Legends
Representative image Image Credit: Devdiscourse News Desk

'Champions ka culture' is the new mantra! Bangalore, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India Rummy Culture, India's fastest-growing online rummy platform, from the house of Gameskraft, providing best-in-class gaming experience introduces its marquee campaign "Champions yahanbhibantehain, Rummy Culture, Champions ka culture" with sporting legends in a bid to promote champions in rummy.

The new campaign "Champions yahan bhi bante hain, Rummy Culture, Champions ka culture" aimed at breaking the taboo and myth that surrounds rummy as a game. The campaign features sporting legends from India's favorite sports: Cricket, Tennis, Shooting & Snooker. Harbhajan Singh, Mahesh Bhupathi, Abhinav Bindra and Pankaj Advani, each brings with them their unique skills and highlight how using them in a game of rummy gives them an edge over other players. GamesKraft's vision is to create a 360-degree turnaround in the culture of playing and understanding Rummy in the country.

Speaking on the launch of the campaign, Amit Kushwaha - Head Brand Strategy – Gameskraft said, "At Rummy Culture our constant endeavor has been to change the way rummy is perceived. We want to debunk myths surrounding the sport, make it accessible and foster a community of professional rummy players and encourage more players to sign up. We are the only ISO 9001:2015 certified gaming platform, which ensures a safe, and secure gaming ecosystem for our players. Our aim is to give every player a premium and hassle-free rummy-playing experience on our website, android and iOS Apps. Through this campaign, we are trying to bring Rummy equal to other sports & move out of the space of gaming. Rummy also requires skills like focus, concentration, practice, quick thinking, strategic thinking and planning like any other game." The campaign includes full films featuring the four sporting icons drawing parallels with key skills required to be a champion in their field and on the table.

Cricketing legend, Harbhajan Singh added, "It is great to be a part of this campaign. Introducing sports is always a pleasure and bringing yet another sporting activity to the people is exciting. Rummy Culture, the app is intuitive and easy to use which in turn changes the entire gaming experience and makes it more engaging." Tennis ace, Mahesh Bhupathi agrees, according to him "Sports whether indoors or outdoors requires you to exercise your grey cells. Rummy Culture teaches you to test your skills against players from different parts of the country. What better way to learn and enjoy a game sitting within the comforts of your home?" Commenting on the campaign, Olympic Gold Medalist, Abhinav Bindra said, "The idea behind creating a culture where champions are made and recognized is interesting. And doing so while playing a set of games against players from across the country makes it more competitive and engaging. Rummy Culture is set to redefine how we think about Rummy as a sport." "Focus, concentration and strategy are key skills required to excel in billiards. Here at Rummy Culture, we get to use these attributes and build a community of champions across the country through an engaging game of Rummy. Sport always brings people together, and Rummy Culture is creating a community of lovers for this game," added Pankaj Advani, World Billiards and Snooker Champion.

Launched in 2017 by GamesKraft, Rummy Culture boasts of a community of over 1 Crore users. The platform aims at providing a seamless gaming experience. The games are designed on an extremely user-friendly UI and make it convenient for first time players to understand and play the game hassle free. Intuitive design, seamless, safe and secure user experience are the USPs of GamesKraft the parent company that was also founded in 2017 by a group of highly experienced technology professionals who are passionate about gaming.

Rummy Culture is a World record holder for hosting the world's largest online rummy tournament and India's only ISO 9001:2015 certified gaming platform, thereby reaffirming their commitment towards providing a fair and secure game to the players. The platform is also RNG certified which is a testament to the fact that table and player selection is 100% random and not triggered by any specific algorithm. Rummy Culture provides 24/7 customer support to players across all levels and categories in multiple languages along with flexible options for withdrawals and game bonuses. The platform has a strict zero tolerance for malpractice and defaulters are barred from the platform immediately.

Links to campaign videos: Harbhajan Singh - https://youtu.be/RsHn0EPv1LA Mahesh Bhupathi - https://youtu.be/tseeRNySJw4 Abhinav Bindra - https://youtu.be/3Nuo5b4KZ7w Pankaj Advani - https://youtu.be/ndnl1LIZFts About Rummy Culture Rummy Culture is India's fastest-growing online Rummy platform, providing best-in-class gaming experience to all its users. We have the most diverse community of rummy players in India. Since its launch in 2017, over 1 Crore Rummy players have played on our platform. Our aim is to give every player a premium and hassle-free rummy-playing experience on our website, android and iOS app. Our games are designed in a manner that anybody can play without facing any difficulties.

Rummy Culture has been started by a bunch of passionate gamers, from premier institutes like IITs, IIT-BHU, ISB, IIMs, and NSIT.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

Live captions in Google Meet for mobile now support four more languages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Singapore expands COVID-19 vaccinations to younger age group

Singapore said on Wednesday it has opened up its COVID-19 immunisation drive to a younger age group, after more than half of its elderly population signed up for or received their vaccinations. Residents aged 45 to 59 years can now register...

3 die in quake in China's Xinjiang: Report

At least three people have died in a 5.4-magnitude earthquake that jolted Aksu Prefecture in northwest Chinas Xinjiang on early Wednesday morning. Houses of 65 households were damaged to varying degrees, according to the regional emergency ...

Anupam Rasayan makes tepid market debut; close with over 6 pc discount

Shares of specialty chemicals company Anupam Rasayan India made a weak market debut on Wednesday and closed with a decline of over 6 percent, against its issue price of Rs 555.It listed at Rs 534.70, a discount of 3.65 percent from the issu...

Vaccinated Ukrainian servicewoman had chronic disease, died of cardiovascular failure

A Ukrainian servicewoman who died after receiving AstraZenecas CoviShield vaccine suffered from chronic heart disease and had died of acute cardiovascular failure, the Heath Ministry said on Wednesday.The ministry earlier urged the public n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021