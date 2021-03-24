Left Menu

GameStop tumbles after Reddit darling considers share sale

GameStop skipped a question and answer session after the results, but said it will close more retail stores and exit unprofitable businesses, underscoring Wall Street's concerns about its business. Wedbush analysts downgraded the stock to "underperform" from "neutral", saying the short squeeze has boosted the share price to levels that are completely disconnected from the fundamentals of business.

Reuters | Switzerland | Updated: 24-03-2021 17:54 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 17:41 IST
GameStop tumbles after Reddit darling considers share sale
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Shares of Reddit-favorite GameStop Corp fell nearly 14% before the bell on Wednesday, after the videogame retailer said it could cash in on a meteoric rise in share price to fund its e-commerce expansion.

GameStop has surged nearly 900% so far this year and at the peak of the trading frenzy, they had touched $483 apiece. The shares were last down at $156.99 after the company reported a ninth straight decline in quarterly sales. GameStop skipped a question and answer session after the results, but said it will close more retail stores and exit unprofitable businesses, underscoring Wall Street's concerns about its business.

Wedbush analysts downgraded the stock to "underperform" from "neutral", saying the short squeeze has boosted the share price to levels that are completely disconnected from the fundamentals of business. Billionaire investor and Chewy.com co-founder Ryan Cohen, who is part of GameStop's board, expects to transform the retailer into an e-commerce firm that can take on big-box players Target Corp and Walmart Inc and technology firms such as Microsoft Corp and Sony Corp.

"Our downgrade is not a reflection of our opinion of company management, which remains very high; rather, it appears that the 'real value of GameStop shares vastly exceeds the 'fundamental' value," Wedbush analysts said in a research note. GameStop said on Tuesday it has been considering since January whether to increase the size of the $100 million share sale that it had originally announced in December.

The company had then decided against the move as it was restricted under U.S. financial regulations from selling shares because it had not yet updated investors on its earnings. The stock sale program was assigned to Jefferies, whose brokerage arm on Wednesday raised its price target by a whopping $160 to $175.

This is much higher than the median price target of $25, according to Refinitiv data, and for the first time matches GameStop's current trading levels.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

HaiKyuu!! Season 5: Hinata will learn Volleyball at Karasuno High School

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon's Hezbollah parliamentary bloc urges cabinet formation

Lebanons Hezbollah parliamentary bloc said on Wednesday a new cabinet was necessary to pull the country out of its current financial crisis.The group also said Lebanon needed transparency and cooperation between its leaders and to form a go...

Up to China to make good on trade promises with EU, U.S.'s Blinken says

The European Union is one of the United States closest partners and it is up to China to make good on its promises to the bloc to open up its economy to Europe, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.The EU and China signe...

Blatter banned by FIFA a 2nd time for financial wrongdoing

Sepp Blatter was banned for a second time by FIFA on Wednesday for financial wrongdoing, seven months before the 85-year-old former presidents first ban expires.Blatter has recently been in poor health and was put in an induced coma for one...

Par panel raises concern over lax attitude of states in implementing rules of 'Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act'

A majority of the stateUT governments have so far shown a lax and nonchalant attitude towards the implementation of rules related to the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act, 2019, a parliamentary panel noted.The tardy pace of impleme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021