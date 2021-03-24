Left Menu

PTI | Pune | Updated: 24-03-2021 17:44 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 17:44 IST
OPPO F19 Pro Now Available on No Cost EMI Starting Rs. 1,194 on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store

Shop for the latest OPPO mobile online on zero down payment and get it delivered to your doorstep withing 4-hours* Pune, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Customers looking to buy a new phone online can get the latest OPPO F19 Pro from the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store on No Cost EMI starting Rs. 1,194. Featuring a top-notch camera and stunning design, this OPPO mobile is available to customers on zero down payment and same-day delivery. The flagship smartphone is available online on convenient EMI schemes mentioned below: Model Tenor Price Starting EMI OPPO F19 Pro 9 months Rs. 21,490 Rs. 2,388 18 months Rs. 21,490 Rs. 1,194 Customers can shop for this OPPO mobile online in cities like Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Delhi, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store. Whether it is OPPO mobiles or any other best-selling brand, the EMI Store enables one to purchase latest smartphones without worrying about budget constraints. To know more about the unique benefits of purchasing from the EMI Store, read on.

• The EMI Store has a hyperlocal shopping model which allows one to purchase their favourite products online from stores nearby and get it delivered within 4 hours*.

• Customers can purchase mobile phones using the EMI Network Card and avail exclusive benefits like on No Cost EMI, zero down payment, cashbacks, and discounts on the final price.

Buyers can opt for convenient repayment tenors ranging from 3-24 months.

How to shop on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store: • Log in to the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store.

• Select the product to be purchased.

• Select the EMI tenor and proceed to checkout.

• Add delivery address and verify purchase with a one-time password.

• Use the EMI Network Card to complete purchase and get the product delivered within 4 hours* *Terms and Conditions apply About Finserv MARKETS Finserv MARKETS is an online digital marketplace by Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. Finserv MARKETS is a one-stop digital marketplace, that assist consumers to compare and choose from a wide range of financial products. Its core proposition is driven by a strong intent to deliver tailor made financial products to the consumers. It offers customers abundance in choices in offering the required financial products to achieve all their financial and personal goal. Finserv MARKETS has partnered with leading financial providers in the Lending, Insurance, Investments and Payments space to provide 500+ financial and lifestyle products, all in one place.

For further information, please visit: www.bajajfinservmarkets.in or download Finserv MARKETS App on Google Play Store or App Store.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

