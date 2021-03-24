Left Menu

Reuters Science News Summary

Wider Image: By catching bats, these 'virus hunters' hope to stop the next pandemic Researchers wearing headlamps and protective suits race to untangle the claws and wings of bats caught up in a big net after dark in the Philippine province of Laguna.

Reuters | Updated: 24-03-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 18:31 IST
Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Musk says SpaceX to land Starship rockets on Mars well before 2030

Elon Musk's SpaceX will be landing its Starship rockets on Mars well before 2030, the billionaire entrepreneur said in a tweet on Tuesday. The private space company had raised about $850 million in equity financing in February even as a prototype of its Starship rocket exploded during a landing attempt after a high-altitude test launch. Wider Image: By catching bats, these 'virus hunters' hope to stop the next pandemic

Researchers wearing headlamps and protective suits race to untangle the claws and wings of bats caught up in a big net after dark in the Philippine province of Laguna. The tiny animals are carefully placed in cloth bags to be taken away, measured and swabbed, with details logged and saliva and faecal matter collected for analysis before they are returned to the wild.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

HaiKyuu!! Season 5: Hinata will learn Volleyball at Karasuno High School

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 1-U.S. core capital goods orders; shipments fall in February

New orders for key U.S.-made capital goods fell in February after nine straight monthly increases, suggesting some cooling in business spending on equipment in the first quarter. While part of the surprise decline reported by the Commerce D...

Barbeque Nation IPO subscribed 1.33 times on Day 1 of subscription

The initial public offer of casual dining chain Barbeque Nation Hospitality Limited was subscribed 1.33 times on Wednesday, the first day of subscription.The Rs 453-crore issue received bids for 66,46,830 shares against 49,99,609 shares on ...

Lebanon's Hezbollah parliamentary bloc urges cabinet formation

Lebanons Hezbollah parliamentary bloc said on Wednesday a new cabinet was necessary to pull the country out of its current financial crisis.The group also said Lebanon needed transparency and cooperation between its leaders and to form a go...

Up to China to make good on trade promises with EU, U.S.'s Blinken says

The European Union is one of the United States closest partners and it is up to China to make good on its promises to the bloc to open up its economy to Europe, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.The EU and China signe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021