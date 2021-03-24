Left Menu

India antitrust watchdog orders probe into WhatsApp's new privacy policy

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 18:37 IST
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Wednesday ordered a probe into the privacy policy update announced by Facebook-owned WhatsApp, saying the messaging service breached antitrust laws in the guise of its policy update.

WhatsApp said in January it was updating its privacy policy to allow it to share some user data with parent Facebook and other group firms, resulting in a global backlash against the messaging app including in its biggest market, India.

WhatsApp told the antitrust body that the policy update, which becomes effective in May, raised no competition law concerns, according to a copy of the antitrust order reviewed by Reuters.

