Left Menu

Spectrum sold in the recent auction can be used for 5G: MoS telecom

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2021 19:21 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 19:21 IST
Spectrum sold in the recent auction can be used for 5G: MoS telecom

The government on Wednesday said the spectrum auctioned earlier this month can be used for deploying 5G services.

Recently, the government conducted an auction of spectrum in 700 MHz (megahertz), 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz and 2500 MHz bands in March 2021.

Bidders acquired spectrum bands of 800 Mhz, 900 Mhz, 1800 Mhz, 2100 Mhz and 2300 Mhz.

''Spectrum acquired through auction can be used to provide services using any technology including 5G,'' Minister of State for Communications Sanjay Dhotre told Lok Sabha.

He said bids for 855.60 MHz spectrum with a total valuation of Rs 77,820.82 have been received and a total of Rs 21,918.48 crore as an upfront payment has been received in the financial year 2020-21.

''A total of 3 bidders participated in the spectrum auction conducted in March 2021 and there were total six rounds of bidding. Spectrum was sold in 74 LSA (licensed service area)-Band combinations.

''A total of 2308.80 MHz spectrum with a total valuation of Rs 40,0396.20 crore at reserve price was put to auction,'' the minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

HaiKyuu!! Season 5: Hinata will learn Volleyball at Karasuno High School

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Former RBI deputy guv Khan not seeking re-appointment on Bandhan Bank board

Bandhan Bank on Wednesday said former RBI deputy governor Harun Rashid Khan is not seeking re-appointment as independent director on its board after completion of his term later this week.Khan was brought on-board Bandhan Bank from March 26...

British police arrest man after suspicious package at queen's Edinburgh residence

British police said on Wednesday they had arrested a man after a bomb disposal team made a suspicious item safe on the grounds of the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the queens official Scottish residence in Edinburgh.Police Scotland said they wer...

Brazil hoping for surplus U.S. COVID-19 vaccines, says minister

Brazil has good prospects of receiving surplus COVID-19 vaccines from the United States, but those surplus doses would only arise slowly given U.S. priorities, Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo said on Wednesday.In a congressional hearing on ...

Swarnim Vijay Mashaal received in Southern Naval Command

Swarnim Vijay Mashaal Victory flame received in traditional military custom by Vice Admiral AK Chawla, PVSM AVSM, NM, VSM, ADC, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval CommandSNC on 24 Mar 21 at War Memorial inside Naval Base, Koch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021