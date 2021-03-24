Left Menu

India antitrust watchdog orders probe into WhatsApp's new privacy policy

India's competition watchdog on Wednesday ordered a probe into a privacy policy update announced by Facebook-owned WhatsApp, saying the messaging service breached antitrust laws.

Reuters | Updated: 24-03-2021 19:28 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 19:28 IST
India antitrust watchdog orders probe into WhatsApp's new privacy policy

India's competition watchdog on Wednesday ordered a probe into a privacy policy update announced by Facebook-owned WhatsApp, saying the messaging service breached antitrust laws. WhatsApp said in January it was updating its privacy policy to allow it to share some user data with parent Facebook and other companies in the group, prompting a global backlash against the messaging app, including in India, its biggest market, with more than 500 million users.

The antitrust order also comes as WhatsApp sets out to expand its digital payment services to millions of Indians. The Competition Commission of India (CCI) said WhatsApp had violated competition laws "through its exploitative and exclusionary conduct ... in the garb of policy update."

The 21-page order also asked its investigation unit to conduct the probe and submit a report within 60 days. Such probes typically take several months. WhatsApp's conduct in sharing users' data with other Facebook firms, in a way that is "neither fully transparent nor based on voluntary and specific user consent", appears unfair to users, the watchdog added.

The CCI said WhatsApp had told the antitrust body that the policy update, which becomes effective in May, raised no competition law concerns. WhatsApp did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

In India, users concerned about privacy have downloaded rival apps such as Signal and Telegram, according to data from research firms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

HaiKyuu!! Season 5: Hinata will learn Volleyball at Karasuno High School

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Former RBI deputy guv Khan not seeking re-appointment on Bandhan Bank board

Bandhan Bank on Wednesday said former RBI deputy governor Harun Rashid Khan is not seeking re-appointment as independent director on its board after completion of his term later this week.Khan was brought on-board Bandhan Bank from March 26...

British police arrest man after suspicious package at queen's Edinburgh residence

British police said on Wednesday they had arrested a man after a bomb disposal team made a suspicious item safe on the grounds of the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the queens official Scottish residence in Edinburgh.Police Scotland said they wer...

Brazil hoping for surplus U.S. COVID-19 vaccines, says minister

Brazil has good prospects of receiving surplus COVID-19 vaccines from the United States, but those surplus doses would only arise slowly given U.S. priorities, Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo said on Wednesday.In a congressional hearing on ...

Swarnim Vijay Mashaal received in Southern Naval Command

Swarnim Vijay Mashaal Victory flame received in traditional military custom by Vice Admiral AK Chawla, PVSM AVSM, NM, VSM, ADC, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval CommandSNC on 24 Mar 21 at War Memorial inside Naval Base, Koch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021