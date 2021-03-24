Left Menu

Massachusetts court reverses order requiring Facebook to disclose app records in privacy probe

Reuters | Boston | Updated: 24-03-2021 19:59 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 19:58 IST
Massachusetts court reverses order requiring Facebook to disclose app records in privacy probe
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Massachusetts' top court on Wednesday set aside an order requiring Facebook Inc to turn over records to the state's attorney general identifying apps it suspected may have misused customer data but suggested she may ultimately obtain some.

The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court reversed a judge's January 2020 order requiring Facebook to disclose the materials to Attorney General Maura Healey as she investigates its privacy practices in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

HaiKyuu!! Season 5: Hinata will learn Volleyball at Karasuno High School

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Former RBI deputy guv Khan not seeking re-appointment on Bandhan Bank board

Bandhan Bank on Wednesday said former RBI deputy governor Harun Rashid Khan is not seeking re-appointment as independent director on its board after completion of his term later this week.Khan was brought on-board Bandhan Bank from March 26...

British police arrest man after suspicious package at queen's Edinburgh residence

British police said on Wednesday they had arrested a man after a bomb disposal team made a suspicious item safe on the grounds of the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the queens official Scottish residence in Edinburgh.Police Scotland said they wer...

Brazil hoping for surplus U.S. COVID-19 vaccines, says minister

Brazil has good prospects of receiving surplus COVID-19 vaccines from the United States, but those surplus doses would only arise slowly given U.S. priorities, Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo said on Wednesday.In a congressional hearing on ...

Swarnim Vijay Mashaal received in Southern Naval Command

Swarnim Vijay Mashaal Victory flame received in traditional military custom by Vice Admiral AK Chawla, PVSM AVSM, NM, VSM, ADC, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval CommandSNC on 24 Mar 21 at War Memorial inside Naval Base, Koch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021