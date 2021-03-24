Microsoft 365's web version helps convert Word docs into PowerPoint presentations

Left Menu

A couple of days after tech company Microsoft reported that it would uphold changing over Word records into PowerPoint introductions, the organisation on Wednesday made the transformation feature live.

As reported by Mashable, the users with Microsoft 365 memberships can essentially open their Word record on the web, click on File > Export > Export to PowerPoint introduction, select the subject, and afterwards stand two or three seconds while the assistance naturally changes over it into a PowerPoint slide deck.

This component is only just accessible in English. It works only in Chrome, Edge, and Firefox. However, Internet Explorer and Safari are not supported by this feature. As per the help page, it is at present accessible for select clients only and will be step by step carrying out to everybody around the world. The slides are gotten from your segment headers in the archive, so try to sort out your Word record appropriately for ideal ideas. In light of catchphrases in your archive, Designer in PowerPoint will recommend symbolism, symbols, recordings, themes[,] and textual styles to organize your substance. You can generally change the recommended content if necessary," Microsoft's Andrea Eoanou writes in the declaration post.

As detailed by Mashable, this component just fares text as of now, Microsoft added. The trading of other media content is not at present accessible. (ANI)

