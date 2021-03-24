Left Menu

Facebook, Google CEOs suggest ways to reform key internet law

Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg laid out steps to reform a key internet law on Wednesday, saying that companies should have immunity from liability only if they follow best practices for removing damaging material from their platforms.

Reuters | Updated: 24-03-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 22:17 IST
Facebook, Google CEOs suggest ways to reform key internet law
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg laid out steps to reform a key internet law on Wednesday, saying that companies should have immunity from liability only if they follow best practices for removing damaging material from their platforms. In testimony prepared for a joint hearing before two House Energy and Commerce subcommittees on Thursday, Zuckerberg acknowledged the calls from lawmakers for changes to a law called Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which gives companies like Facebook immunity from liability over content posted by users.

The hearing titled 'Disinformation Nation: Social media's role in promoting extremism and misinformation' is designed to address concerns Democrats have had about the spread of misinformation during the coronavirus pandemic and the presidential election. It is also likely to discuss ways to hold tech platforms accountable by reforming the internet law. The chief executives of Google and Twitter will also testify at the hearing.

Google's Sundar Pichai will make suggestions to reform the law but, unlike Zuckerberg, will not advocate for adoption of a set of best practices, according to his testimony. Twitter's Jack Dorsey will lay out steps the platform has taken to tackle misinformation. Zuckerberg and Pichai will also urge caution as Congress considers reforming the law.

"Platforms should not be held liable if a particular piece of content evades its detection -- that would be impractical for platforms with billions of posts per day," Zuckerberg wrote in his testimony. Google's Pichai also struck a similar note saying "without Section 230, platforms would either over-filter content or not be able to filter content at all."

Pichai instead proposed solutions such as developing content policies that are clear and accessible, notifying people when their content is removed and giving them ways to appeal content decisions. There are several pieces of legislation from Democrats to reform Section 230 that are doing the rounds in Congress. Several Republican lawmakers have also been pushing separately to scrap the law entirely.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

HaiKyuu!! Season 5: Hinata will learn Volleyball at Karasuno High School

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pakal Dul, Lower Kalnai projects fully compliant with Indus Water Treaty, India tells Pakistan

India has conveyed to Pakistan that Pakal Dul 1000 MW and Lower Kalnai 48 MW projects are fully compliant with the provisions of the Indus Water Treaty and provided technical data in support of its position at the meeting of Indus Commissio...

Unrealistic assessment on power supply led to CRPF's avoidable expenditure of Rs 1.1 cr: CAG

The Comptroller and Auditor General has observed that unrealistic assessment of contract demand for power supply by the CRPF resulted in avoidable expenditure on electricity totalling Rs 1.10 crore.In its report for the year ending March 20...

IT application developed by CSIR could not be utilised to its full potential, points out CAG

IT application system OneCSIR developed by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research could not be utilised to its full potential due to non-availability of some of the modules which led to non-implementation of several processes in ...

Durham sign Will Young for the early part of County Championship season

Durham Cricket on Wednesday announced the signing of New Zealand batsman Will Young for the beginning of the 2021 County Championship season. The right-hand batsman recently made his Blackcaps Test debut at home against West Indies where he...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021