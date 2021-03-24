Left Menu

Realme expects new series to fetch 15 pc market share in Rs 10K-Rs 20K smartphone segment

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2021 22:34 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 22:31 IST
Smartphone maker Realme on Wednesday said it expects to get 10-15 per cent share in the 4G handsets segment priced in the range of Rs 10,000-Rs 20,000 a unit with the launch of new 8 series devices.

The company will have all devices above Rs 20,000 price range enabled with 5G technology.

''With the launch of realme 8 series, we are aiming to penetrate deeper into the Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 mid-range 4G market, and capture the young users across the country.

''We plan to increase our market share in this segment to 10-15 per cent with the launch of the 8 series,'' Realme Vice-President and Chief Executive Officer (India and Europe) Madhav Seth said on sidelines of launching the new series.

The company unveiled two new models, Realme 8 Pro, first smartphone with 108 megapixel ultra quad camera and Realme 8 with 64 MP AI quad camera.

Realme has launched two variants of Realme 8 Pro priced at Rs 17,999 and Rs 19,999 which will start selling on March 25 at the company's website, e-commerce portal Flipkart and mainline channels.

Three variants of Realme 8, which comes with Mediatek Helio gaming processor, priced in the range of 14,999 and Rs 16,999 will also start selling the same day.

According to market research firm IDC, Realme recorded the highest year-on-year growth of 19 per cent in the smartphone category in 2020 with shipment of 19.2 million phones amounting to 13 per cent market share in India.

Seth said that the company is looking to sell 25-30 million smartphones in 2021.

