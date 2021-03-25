Left Menu

A once-every-17 year hatch of periodic cicadas is set to occur across parts of the eastern United States - and it is expected to be big.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2021 02:33 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 02:29 IST
Odd News Roundup: Egyptian Messi lookalike thrills soccer-loving orphans; Surfing pet goat coolly rides the waves at California beach and more
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Lego collector recreates Vietnam street scenes in miniature

In a room crammed from ceiling to floor with boxes, cabinets and drawers of Lego bricks, Hoang Dang intently builds a bright blue, yellow and red fishing boat with a Vietnamese flag and eyes at its prow. The industrial designer has loved Lego for as long as he can remember, but started collecting it seriously a few years ago on an overseas study trip to Detroit, amazed by the range of sets available in the United States.

Got a shot? Get a doughnut! Krispy Kreme gives away treat to vaccinated

Known for their perfectly glazed sugary treats, people now have another reason to appreciate doughnut chain Krispy Kreme. Starting Monday, anyone who shows a valid COVID-19 vaccination card at a Krispy Kreme store in the United States will receive a free glazed doughnut.

Egyptian Messi lookalike thrills soccer-loving orphans

They may not be meeting the real Lionel Messi, but Islam Battah's resemblance to the Barcelona footballer is so uncanny, that the children at an orphanage in the Egyptian city of Zagazig swarm around him in delight anyway. Seeing the excitement his presence causes at such events, the 27-year-old Egyptian painter is happy to pose as the Argentine, wearing a Barcelona shirt and joining in a game of football.

Surfing pet goat coolly rides the waves at California beach

As cheering children and men frantically paddle their inflatable surfboard through the frothy Pacific waves onto the beach, one passenger placidly sits in the bow taking it all in - a large, white goat. California surfer Dana McGregor has always loved the thrill of catching a wave, but it wasn't until he took his pet goat surfing with him one day that he truly found his calling.

'A loud month, for sure': U.S. awaits huge, 17-year cicada hatch

For millions of Americans, this May will be an extra noisy month. A once-every-17 year hatch of periodic cicadas is set to occur across parts of the eastern United States - and it is expected to be big. The hatch of the cicadas, called Brood X, will take place once the warming spring soil reaches a certain temperature. Billions of cicada nymphs, which have been living off tree roots for 17 years, will crawl out of the ground, shed their skin, and start feeding and looking for mates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

