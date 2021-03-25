Left Menu

Tokyo Olympics torch relay begins in Fukushima

Reuters | Fukushima | Updated: 25-03-2021 06:23 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 06:23 IST
Japan officially started the Olympic torch relay in Fukushima on Thursday, kicking off a four-month countdown to the summer games in Tokyo, delayed from 2020 and the first ever organised during a global pandemic.

Seiko Hashimoto, the head of the Tokyo 2020 organising committee, told a small group of dignitaries and media attending the torch relay ceremony she believed the event would bring hope to those around Japan and the world during the global pandemic.

