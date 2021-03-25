Left Menu

Dirt 5 and two other games launched on Google Stadia

Earlier this week, Google announced that Resident Evil Village will be coming to Stadia on May 7th. Those pre-ordering or buying it before May 21, will get Stadia Premiere Edition for free. Resident Evil Village Standard Edition will be available for USD59.99 USD while the Deluxe Edition will cost you USD69.99.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 25-03-2021 07:42 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 07:38 IST
Dirt 5 and two other games launched on Google Stadia
Image Credit: Stadia

Google has expanded the library of Stadia games by adding three new games - including Dirt 5, Murder by Numbers and Kaze and the Wild Masks - to the store.

While Dirt 5 - the bold off-road racing experience from Codemasters - is already available in the Stadia store for USD59.99, the second title - Murder by Numbers - is available for purchase for a limited time at a special price of USD7.49. The third title - Kaze and the Wild Masks - will be available starting today for USD29.99.

Besides, the Immortals Fenyx Rising - Myths of the Eastern Realm add-on is also arriving on Google Stadia on March 25th.

"Return as Fenyx to explore new lands inspired by Chinese legend and take on all-new challenges. Try the new We Are Not Alone quest, available for free in-game right now, and get a sample of what's to come. Then pick up Myths of the Eastern Realm in the Stadia store this Thursday," reads an official post in the Stadia community.

Earlier this week, Google announced that Resident Evil Village will be coming to Stadia on May 7th. Those pre-ordering or buying it before May 21, will get Stadia Premiere Edition for free. Resident Evil Village Standard Edition will be available for USD59.99 USD while the Deluxe Edition will cost you USD69.99. It will include the title, a Stadia Controller, and a Chromecast Ultra.

Furthermore, Resident Evil 7 biohazard Gold Edition is also coming to Stadia Pro on April 1 and Pro members will be able to play the game for free which includes bonus add-on content like Banned Footage Vol. 1, Banned Footage Vol. 2 and two epilogue episodes.

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine 76% effective in new analysis of U.S. trial

AstraZeneca said its COVID-19 vaccine was 76 effective at preventing symptomatic illness in a new analysis of its major U.S. trial - a tad lower than the level announced earlier this week in a report that was criticised for using outdated i...

Nike sees social media storm in China over Xinjiang statement

Anger with Nike Inc erupted on Chinese social media late on Wednesday after Chinas netizens spotted a statement from the sporting goods giant saying it was concerned about reports of forced labour in Xinjiang and that it does not use cotton...

Trial hearing postponed as Samsung heir Lee has fever after surgery - media

A court hearing in a trial involving Samsung Electronics vice chairman Jay Y. Lee has been postponed to April 22, court records showed, with South Korean newspapers saying he still has a fever after receiving emergency surgery last week. Le...

N.Korea missile test casts shadow over Biden administration, Japan Olympics

North Korea launched two ballistic missiles into the sea near Japan on Thursday, Japans prime minister said, fuelling tensions ahead of the Tokyo Olympics and ramping up pressure on the new Biden administration in Washington.U.N. Security C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021