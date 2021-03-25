Dirt 5 and two other games launched on Google Stadia

Google has expanded the library of Stadia games by adding three new games - including Dirt 5, Murder by Numbers and Kaze and the Wild Masks - to the store.

While Dirt 5 - the bold off-road racing experience from Codemasters - is already available in the Stadia store for USD59.99, the second title - Murder by Numbers - is available for purchase for a limited time at a special price of USD7.49. The third title - Kaze and the Wild Masks - will be available starting today for USD29.99.

Besides, the Immortals Fenyx Rising - Myths of the Eastern Realm add-on is also arriving on Google Stadia on March 25th.

"Return as Fenyx to explore new lands inspired by Chinese legend and take on all-new challenges. Try the new We Are Not Alone quest, available for free in-game right now, and get a sample of what's to come. Then pick up Myths of the Eastern Realm in the Stadia store this Thursday," reads an official post in the Stadia community.

Earlier this week, Google announced that Resident Evil Village will be coming to Stadia on May 7th. Those pre-ordering or buying it before May 21, will get Stadia Premiere Edition for free. Resident Evil Village Standard Edition will be available for USD59.99 USD while the Deluxe Edition will cost you USD69.99. It will include the title, a Stadia Controller, and a Chromecast Ultra.

Furthermore, Resident Evil 7 biohazard Gold Edition is also coming to Stadia Pro on April 1 and Pro members will be able to play the game for free which includes bonus add-on content like Banned Footage Vol. 1, Banned Footage Vol. 2 and two epilogue episodes.