Olympic relay live feed disconnected due to technical issues - organizers

The Olympic relay live feed got disconnected because of technical issues minutes after the launch, organizers said on Thursday, the latest hiccup for an event already hit by a year-long delay and high-profile runner cancellations.

"We are experiencing some technical difficulties. We'll be back shortly," the Tokyo 2020 live feed on the organizers' website showed.

Advertisement

Also Read: Torch relay among final hurdles for postponed Tokyo Olympics

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)