Left Menu

Samsung's HKMG-based DDR5 module delivers twice the speed of DDR4

Utilizing the highly advanced HKMG technology, Samsung's DDR5 is capable of delivering more than twice the performance of DDR4 at up to 7,200 megabits per second (Mbps), making it especially suitable for the most extreme compute-hungry, high-bandwidth workloads in supercomputing, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), as well as data analytics applications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 25-03-2021 09:46 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 09:46 IST
Samsung's HKMG-based DDR5 module delivers twice the speed of DDR4
Samsung says the new DDR5 module will also use approximately 13% less power and will be ideal for data centers where energy efficiency is becoming increasingly critical. Image Credit: Samsung

South Korean technology giant Samsung on Thursday announced the expansion of its DDR5 DRAM memory portfolio with the industry's first 512GB DDR5 module, based on High-K Metal Gate (HKMG) process technology, for bandwidth-intensive advanced computing applications.

Utilizing the highly advanced HKMG technology, Samsung's DDR5 is capable of delivering more than twice the performance of DDR4 at up to 7,200 megabits per second (Mbps), making it especially suitable for the most extreme compute-hungry, high-bandwidth workloads in supercomputing, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), as well as data analytics applications.

Samsung says the new DDR5 module will also use approximately 13% less power and will be ideal for data centers where energy efficiency is becoming increasingly critical.

DDR5 utilizes through-silicon via (TSV) technology to stack eight layers of 16GB DRAM chips, offering the largest capacity of 512GB. The technology was previously leveraged in DRAM in 2014 when Samsung introduced server modules with capacities up to 256GB.

Commenting on this development, Young-Soo Sohn, Vice President of the DRAM Memory Planning/Enabling Group at Samsung Electronics, said, "Samsung is the only semiconductor company with logic and memory capabilities and the expertise to incorporate HKMG cutting-edge logic technology into memory product development."

"By bringing this type of process innovation to DRAM manufacturing, we are able to offer our customers high-performance, yet energy-efficient memory solutions to power the computers needed for medical research, financial markets, autonomous driving, smart cities and beyond," he further added.

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

We processed 274 crore digital transactions last year to provide direct benefit transfer to people: RBI chief Das.

We processed 274 crore digital transactions last year to provide direct benefit transfer to people RBI chief Das....

Goa Budget lacks economic revival plan, will crush marginalised: Digambar Kamat

Goa Leader of opposition Digambar Kamat on Wednesday slammed the Bharatiya Janata party BJP for the hollow Budget and said that it lacks economic revival plan as it would crush the marginalised sector and move the state towards bankruptcy. ...

AstraZeneca says COVID-19 vaccine 76% effective in new analysis, to seek U.S. approval

AstraZenecas said its COVID-19 vaccine was 76 effective in a new analysis of its U.S. trial - only a tad lower than the level in an earlier report this week criticised for using outdated data. Interim data published on Monday had put the va...

Australian PM brushes aside talk of reshuffle after controversies, rallies

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison brushed aside on Thursday speculation of a ministerial reshuffle as he tries to reset the political narrative after a damaging controversy over his governments treatment of and attitude towards women...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021