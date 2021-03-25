Samsung's HKMG-based DDR5 module delivers twice the speed of DDR4

South Korean technology giant Samsung on Thursday announced the expansion of its DDR5 DRAM memory portfolio with the industry's first 512GB DDR5 module, based on High-K Metal Gate (HKMG) process technology, for bandwidth-intensive advanced computing applications.

Utilizing the highly advanced HKMG technology, Samsung's DDR5 is capable of delivering more than twice the performance of DDR4 at up to 7,200 megabits per second (Mbps), making it especially suitable for the most extreme compute-hungry, high-bandwidth workloads in supercomputing, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), as well as data analytics applications.

Samsung says the new DDR5 module will also use approximately 13% less power and will be ideal for data centers where energy efficiency is becoming increasingly critical.

DDR5 utilizes through-silicon via (TSV) technology to stack eight layers of 16GB DRAM chips, offering the largest capacity of 512GB. The technology was previously leveraged in DRAM in 2014 when Samsung introduced server modules with capacities up to 256GB.

Commenting on this development, Young-Soo Sohn, Vice President of the DRAM Memory Planning/Enabling Group at Samsung Electronics, said, "Samsung is the only semiconductor company with logic and memory capabilities and the expertise to incorporate HKMG cutting-edge logic technology into memory product development."

"By bringing this type of process innovation to DRAM manufacturing, we are able to offer our customers high-performance, yet energy-efficient memory solutions to power the computers needed for medical research, financial markets, autonomous driving, smart cities and beyond," he further added.